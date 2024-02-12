Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $255.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

