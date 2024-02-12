Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 44.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Waters by 19.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Waters Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $322.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $341.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.