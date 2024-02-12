Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $435.45. 23,215,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,286,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.