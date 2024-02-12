Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.91. The company had a trading volume of 754,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,703. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.94 and its 200-day moving average is $286.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

