Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.