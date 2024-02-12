Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. owned 0.28% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.9 %
AMJ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 186,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,823. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.97.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
