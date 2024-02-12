Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $933,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

ORCL traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.04. 3,333,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

