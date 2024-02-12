Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.96. The firm has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

