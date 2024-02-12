Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 12,695 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,931,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

