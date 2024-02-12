Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,648 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.95. The company had a trading volume of 667,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,989. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

