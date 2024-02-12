Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,710 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

PG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,556. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $159.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

