Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,745,231. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

