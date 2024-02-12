Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 5,902 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

BX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

