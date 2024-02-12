Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,596,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,622,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average of $332.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.