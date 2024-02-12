NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $106.48. 1,012,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

