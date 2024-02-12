Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 6.7%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,393,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,443,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $495.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

