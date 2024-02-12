Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.43 on Monday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

