Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

