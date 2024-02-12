Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

