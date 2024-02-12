Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NPV stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

