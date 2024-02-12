NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015726 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,066.48 or 1.00005733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009789 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00177903 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

