NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week High at $241.26

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $241.26 and last traded at $240.77, with a volume of 728964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after buying an additional 556,178 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.