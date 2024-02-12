OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other OCA Acquisition news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. 236,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. OCA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

