Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Trimmed by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $435.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $448.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

