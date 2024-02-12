OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.81 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $89.81 million and $10.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001311 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

