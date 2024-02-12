One Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.17. The company had a trading volume of 671,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,397. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

