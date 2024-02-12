One Capital Management LLC Has $39.40 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $39,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,599,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.13. 16,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,458. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.