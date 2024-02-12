One Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,917 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 286.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.32. The company had a trading volume of 165,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,923. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

