One Capital Management LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.02. 196,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $71.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.