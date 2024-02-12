OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,454,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,241 shares during the period. OPENLANE makes up about 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 7.83% of OPENLANE worth $126,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 899,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 4,281.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 552,300 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.63. 110,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAR

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.