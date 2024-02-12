Oppenheimer Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $105.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.50 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

