O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,056.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,074.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $981.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $954.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.