O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,025.82 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $981.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

