Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of OBK stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $935.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OBK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Origin Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

