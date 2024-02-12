Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott A. Green acquired 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

