Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.40.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 63.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

