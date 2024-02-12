Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 683,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,642,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $2,779,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

