Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $91.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.