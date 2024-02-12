Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £152.46 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,178 ($27.30) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($191.12).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($28.58) per share, for a total transaction of £136.80 ($171.49).

On Monday, December 11th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($188.58).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,120 ($26.58). 28,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,211.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,150.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.82, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.16).

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,941.75%.

OXIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.58) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.86) to GBX 2,955 ($37.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281 ($28.59).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Featured Stories

