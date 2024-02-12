Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Free Report) by 8,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OXLCP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. 2,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $23.59.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

