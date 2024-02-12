PAAL AI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.75 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $133.65 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,162,790 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 787,162,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.17857277 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,061,836.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

