Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.23.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $374.28. 1,249,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average of $269.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

