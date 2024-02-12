Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $368.42 and last traded at $369.30. Approximately 530,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,087,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.23.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 210.39, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.23 and a 200 day moving average of $269.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

