Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.50. 21,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on POU. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.81.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

