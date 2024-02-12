Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.50. 21,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.22. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.