Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.69.
About Paramount Resources
