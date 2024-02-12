Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE:PK opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

