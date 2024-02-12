Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $186.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $197.00 to $186.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.47.

Shares of PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

