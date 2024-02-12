Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.47.

Shares of PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 55.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

