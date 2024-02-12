PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.