PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $74.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.90.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

